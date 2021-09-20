Bank of The West Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.77. 218,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

