Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,165 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,860 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

