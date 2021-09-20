Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 245.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $113.09.

