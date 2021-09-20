Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

