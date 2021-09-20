$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $443.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $789.70 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akumin.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Akumin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Akumin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,050. Akumin has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million and a PE ratio of 238.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

