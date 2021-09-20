BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,616,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,138,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $12,986,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 97,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,037,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,037,000 after buying an additional 325,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.87. 54,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

