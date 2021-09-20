BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,318,842 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $9,058,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

PM traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. 56,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,675. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.