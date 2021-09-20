Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 213,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

