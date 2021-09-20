Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,601. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

