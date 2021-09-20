5,391 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,682,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,437. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.