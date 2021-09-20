Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

