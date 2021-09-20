TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.88

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.24.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.