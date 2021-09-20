Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,333.78. 6,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 231.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,287.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.