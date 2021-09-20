Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,245,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,723,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 7,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $902,272,062 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.31. 196,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.80 and its 200-day moving average is $331.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

