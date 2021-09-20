Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $110,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $174.23. 17,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,763. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

