Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

O stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,537. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.