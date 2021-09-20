Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $902,272,062. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.72. The stock had a trading volume of 383,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337,119. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

