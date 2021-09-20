Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 45,880 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,209.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 235,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 225,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 159,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.