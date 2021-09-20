Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 245,071 shares.The stock last traded at $47.83 and had previously closed at $47.82.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 307,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.