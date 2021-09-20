WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 8,419 shares.The stock last traded at $96.12 and had previously closed at $96.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1,479.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92,466 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 82,793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

