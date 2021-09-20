Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,245 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $125,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.71. 10,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

