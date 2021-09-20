Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Up 1.2%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 1,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 948,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

