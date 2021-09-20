Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 715,088 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.98.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Harmonic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.93 million, a PE ratio of -897.10, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.