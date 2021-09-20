ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading 1.6% Higher

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. 8,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 541,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.62 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

