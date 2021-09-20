Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $323.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN traded down $6.72 on Wednesday, hitting $278.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,947. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.48. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

