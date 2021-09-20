Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BSMR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000.

