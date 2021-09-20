Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Capitalization Tops $209,452.77

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $209,452.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

