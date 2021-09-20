Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CLMT remained flat at $$7.47 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,592. The company has a market cap of $587.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

