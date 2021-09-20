Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,177 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,757,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 119,943 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 224.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. 16,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

