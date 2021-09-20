21,300 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RADI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 4,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,328. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

