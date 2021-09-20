Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,374. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

