Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $152,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.69.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.