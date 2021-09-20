Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $129,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.75. 10,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,682. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.81 and its 200-day moving average is $352.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.