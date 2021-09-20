Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 46.8%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.98. 71,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,018. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.