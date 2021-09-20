Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 46.8%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.98. 71,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,018. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

