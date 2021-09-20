Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,164. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average is $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

