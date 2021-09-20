Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Down to $28.17

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $26.28. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 2,440 shares trading hands.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

