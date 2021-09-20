Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,500 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 112,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

