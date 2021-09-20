NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 40,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 60.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 679,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,739,000 after purchasing an additional 257,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.33 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.56.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

