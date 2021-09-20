Deutsche Bank AG Sells 173,299 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,299 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $894,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 601,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

