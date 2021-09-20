Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Exxon Mobil worth $778,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

