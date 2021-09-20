Bank of The West Purchases 3,141 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of The West grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,106. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.