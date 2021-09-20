Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 3.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,052. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

