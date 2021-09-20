Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. 34,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,306. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

