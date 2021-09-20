Bank of The West Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 134.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 147,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.26. 22,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,440. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

