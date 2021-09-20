Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $81.17 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $81,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

