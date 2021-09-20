WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $240.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.77. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

