WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00581974 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

