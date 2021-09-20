Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00183807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000937 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

