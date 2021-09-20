Zel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00183807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000937 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

