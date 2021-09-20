Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Head to Head Contrast

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92%

This table compares Astra Space and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.09 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.13

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.01%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.28%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Astra Space.

Summary

Astra Space beats Despegar.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

